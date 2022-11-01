RANTOUL — Norma Jean Bletscher, 96, of Rantoul went to be with the Lord on Friday afternoon (Oct. 28, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born March 11, 1926, in Sedan, Kan., a daughter of Bret and Lois (Pilgrim) Lewis. She married David S. Bletscher on June 22, 1952, in Sedan. He survives.
Also surviving are a son, David L. (Rhonda) Bletscher of Gifford; and three grandchildren, David M. (Stevie) Bletscher of Decatur, Timothy Bletscher of Gifford and Kyle (Kristina) Bletscher of Philo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Flavia “Teka” Regnier; and a great-granddaughter, Karolina Joy Bletscher.
Norma Jean graduated from Emporia State University, Emporia, Kan., with a degree in music and a minor in English. She met her husband in Yates Center, Kan., in the fall of 1949, where she was teaching. She taught music in Ludlow for over 20 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rantoul, where she was choir director for a time and sang in the choir. She loved painting, crocheting, sewing and reading.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 401 Glenwood Drive, Rantoul, with the Rev. Dan DeWitt officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.