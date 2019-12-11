URBANA — Norma Jean Hepburn (nee Franklin) passed away peacefully Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born in Kinmundy on Feb. 4, 1933, she was a graduate of Homer High School. Norma married Jack Hepbun of Fairmount on Dec. 22, 1952. The young couple settled in Urbana, where she lived for the rest of her life.
She was an avid traveler, and her trips spanned the world from Hawaii to Europe. She had a great love for animals, particularly dogs and birds. She and Jack were loyal University of Illinois football and basketball fans.
Norma touched many lives of family, friends and others in East Central Illinois with her beautiful handmade wedding cakes. She hand-delivered these works of art, and her photos of each one numbered into the hundreds.
She was very talented at sewing and crafting. She regularly entered her cakes, handmade macrame designs and teddy bears into the Champaign County Fair competitions. There wasn't a craft that Norma couldn't master.
Norma Jean Franklin Hepburn was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Nellie Franklin, and older brother, Kenneth, all of Homer.
She is survived by her husband, Jack, and sons, Kirk (Julie Ann) of Chicago, Doug (Traci) of Charleston, S.C., and Darin of Urbana. She was quite fond of her three grandchildren, Nick, Alec and Lindsey, all in South Carolina.
A memorial will be held at date to be determined.
"Oh Pooh!"