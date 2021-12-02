SIDNEY — Norma Jean Olds, 92, of Sidney passed away at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, with the Rev. Barry West officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Norma Jean was born Oct. 20, 1929, in St. Elmo, a daughter to Samuel Shannon and Myrtle Ruth Stine Fristoe. She married Fred Olds on Nov. 21, 1966, in Corinth, Miss., and he survives.
Also surviving are six children, Larry (Barbara) Berg of Effingham, Gary (Deborah) Berg of St. Elmo, Karen (Ronald) Omark of Danville, Sharon Fulton of Chicago, Michelle Holland of Altamont and Robin (Mike) Kuhnline of Brighton; nine grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Berg, Victoria Omark, Ben Omark, Alicia (Lantz) Wills, Erica (Kris) Biggs, Adam (Kelly) Sloan, Amanda Sloan, Rebecca (Brian) Sass and Drew (Crystal) Harlow; many, many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce (Everett) Smithson of Farina.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary Lou Fristoe.
Norma Jean was a homemaker, wife, mother and gardener. She was a member of Sidney Christian Church, where she volunteered much of her time. She also volunteered her time at the Sidney grade school and nursing homes.
Memorials may be made to Oblong Christian Children’s Home or donor’s choice. Condolences may be made at freesefh.com.