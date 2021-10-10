CHAMPAIGN — Norma Jean Thomas, 93, of Champaign died at 1:44 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 3, 2021) at Evergreen Senior Living, Champaign.
Norma was born March 18, 1928, in Mason City, a daughter of Glen and Velma Pedigo Harper. She married Lewis Thomas in 1946. He died in 2005 after nearly 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Cleo) Burke of Champaign and Wanda (J.R.) Westlund of Puerta Vallarta, Mexico; one grandson, Chad (Niki) Burke, and one great-grandson, Kyle Thomas Burke, both of Birmingham, Ala.; a brother, Dennis (Janice) Harper of Decatur; a sister, Frances Brown of Yukon, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma enjoyed doing crafts, especially paint by number.
The family would like to praise the wonderful care and friendship provided to her during her life from the staff and residents of Evergreen Place, Dr. Charlotte Schuchart of Christie Clinic, Transitions Hospice and Caring Hands.
Private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.