MONTICELLO — Norma B. Mackey, 88, of Monticello passed away at 8 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Norma was born on May 2, 1933, in Arrowsmith, the daughter of John and Mary (Ellsworth) Robinson. She was married to Jerry E. Withers from October 1953 until he passed away on Sept. 16, 1963. She married Dwight M. Mackey on Oct. 22, 1966. He passed away on Jan. 17, 1998.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Pam (Ron) Hoyne of Champaign; son, Dan (Marilou) Withers of Savoy; grandchildren, Tyler (Colleen) Hoyne, Travis Hoyne, Carissa (Mason) Schoolcraft, Reggie Stone and Garrett (Lainey) Munson; great-grandchildren, Noah and Carter Hoyne and Brayden and Zoey Munson; brother, Robert Robinson of Bloomington; and sister, Phyllis Wills of Bloomington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sons, Robert and Gary Withers; and brothers, John and Don Robinson.
Norma was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling to Phoenix during the winter months, attending the National Funeral Director conventions with Dwight, country music, and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.