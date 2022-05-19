WATERLOO — Norma May, nee Frisch, 94, of Waterloo died Tuesday (May 17, 2022) at home in Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 17, 1927, in Kirkwood, Mo.
She is survived by her husband, Roy J. May; children, Susan (Randy) Rettberg, Jerry (Gina) May, Nancy (David) Nobbe, Barry May, Lissa May (John) Mudrick of Champaign, Laura (Kermit) Constantine and Danny May; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Rosemary Nagel; sister-in-law, Marjorie May; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Molly (in infancy), and parents, along with her siblings and their spouses.
Norma was married to the love of her life, Roy, on Oct. 7, 1947 — 741/2 years ago. They worked side by side as he established and developed his business. She was a faith-filled Catholic who lived her life with kindness and generosity. She loved her family, being a mom and nurturing the next generations; she enjoyed anticipating and planning for holidays and family gatherings. She and Roy traveled to all seven continents, and while she was always up for a new adventure, her favorite day of any trip was the day she returned home. Mom loved fresh flowers, gardening, reading, playing Scrabble and being a hostess. She was an excellent baker — "famous" for her brownies, apple pie and Christmas cookies. Norma was well-loved and will be greatly missed.