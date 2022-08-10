CHAMPAIGN — Norma Jean (Lawson) Morgan, 85, passed away at her home on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
She was born Oct. 10, 1936, in LaHarpe. Her parents were Ernest Alfred Lawson and Mayme Elma (Burge) Lawson, both deceased.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Jeff Walker, who passed away in 1975 at the young age of 17; her former mother-in-law, Alice White, whom Norma adored; a half-brother, Sam Foster; and her lifelong partner, Garry Schulyer.
Norma is survived by her only daughter, Michelle Morgan Cavin of Champaign; her former husband and Michelle's father, Gerald Morgan; her brother-in-law, Timothy (Tim) White, whom Norma was extremely close to throughout her entire life; and Sharon Ruble, a lifelong friend.
At a time when technology was coming of age, Norma was extremely talented in working on and troubleshooting on circuit boards with a career at Magnavox and then HAL Communications. Norma furthered her career at Kraft, from which she retired.
When it was time for family dinners, the most requested recipe from everyone was Norma’s homemade mac 'n' cheese. She also made an amazing homemade pizza that was second on the list of favorites.
Norma was an avid reader, with mystery’s sparking her interest. She was often sitting at the table ready to play cards and often winning at Michigan Rummy.
Norma enjoyed drives in the country while listening to Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison. She enjoyed various music artists throughout the years and in particular during its reign, disco music. She often was listening, singing and dancing along to many artists, but Gloria Gaynor was her favorite. She forever cherished a disco tape that Tim made her, especially a song “Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel." At the writing of this obituary, heaven has gained an angel who was welcomed by her son, Jeff, following many years of heartache and missing him.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, 4112 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign.
