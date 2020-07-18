CHAMPAIGN — Norma L. Phillips, 91, of Champaign, formerly of Pesotum, passed away at 5 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Champaign Rehab, Champaign.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, with Pastor Matt Montgomery officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Phillips was born Jan. 25, 1929, in Gibson City, a daughter of John Margaret Stumher Koritz. She married Harley Phillips on May 29, 1949, in Champaign; he preceded her in death on April 5, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie (Jim) Reifsteck of Sadorus and Jane (Dennis) Kappes of Tuscola; one son, Herb (Sandy) Phillips of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren, Brandon (Chris) Reifsteck of Tolono, Jonathan (Darisa) Reifsteck of Tolono, Kristen Reifsteck of Bement, Chad (Nicole) Kappes of Naples, Fla., Stacey (Eric) Walton of Frisco, Texas, Katrina (Jonathan) Hagler of Tuscola and Joshua Phillips of Texarkana, Texas; and five great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of both the Tuscola and Pesotum United Methodist Church. She collected antique dolls and furniture, which she and her husband sold at flea markets.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.