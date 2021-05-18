DANVILLE — Norma J. Popadines, 90, passed away Friday (May 14, 2021) at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
She was born on Aug. 29, 1930, the daughter of Elizabeth and Ralph Bennett, in Chicago.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Maralee; husband, George R. Popadines; daughter, Carol Lynn; and grandson, Keith.
She is survived by her son, Paul Popadines (Su); daughter, Beth Ann Brown (Twan); granddaughters, Cameran Malar and Tabitha Browy (Rob); grandson, Damon; great-grandchildren, Joshua (Sandra), Shannon, Adam and Luke; and great-great-grandson, Keith (Bean).
Norma and George were married for 58 wonderful years. In their marriage, they loved to travel. They traveled to all 50 states. Norma and George were avid square and round dancers. They were members of the Frontier Twirlers dance club and traveled to dance conventions all over the country. Their favorite destination was Myrtle Beach, S.C., which they visited frequently. The couple enjoyed bowling and playing cards. They were members of several card clubs.
Norma loved her family, animals and friends. She would do anything in her power to help anyone she knew and took in strays her entire life. She was loved and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Please join Norma's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.