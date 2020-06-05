ST. JOSEPH — Norma Reitmeier, 80, of St. Joseph passed away at 5 a.m. Thursday (June 4, 2020) at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Kopmann Cemetery, Royal. Pastor James Lehmann will officate.
Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Norma was born May 5, 1940, at Homer, the daughter of James P. and Ethel (Mitchner) Henderson. She married John C. Reitmeier on Sept. 28, 1958, at Flatville. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, J.C. (Karen) Reitmeier of St. Joseph and Jean Palmer of St. Joseph; five grandchildren, Anna (Thomas) Levandoski, Austin Reitmeier, Kimberly (Justin) Girouard, Angela Palmer and Jessica Palmer; one sister, Laura Henderson of Urbana; and four brothers, Robert (Dona) Henderson of Champaign, John (Maryann) Henderson of Fithian, George (Donna) Henderson of Tolono and Joe Henderson of Mason.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Janice; and one brother, James Paul Henderson.
Norma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the Sewing and Quilting clubs.
She retired from Solo Cup after 25 years of service. She enjoyed camping, traveling and going out to eat.
Memorials may be made to the Sewing Club at Immanuel Lutheran Church.