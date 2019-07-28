SADORUS — Norma J. Rogers, 84, of Sadorus passed away at 8:30 a.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at University Rehab, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono
Norma was born June 8, 1935, in Tolono, the daughter of Howard and Ida Allen Andrews. She married Carl Roof, and they later divorced. She then married Robert Rogers on March 18, 1970. He preceded her in death in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Doug Roof of Tolono, Rhonda Roof, Cliff Rogers of Lodge, Bonnie Reynolds of Champaign and Thersa Rogers of Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill Andrews of Philo.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lois Roof; son, Howard Roof; and a sister.
Norma enjoyed racing cars, fishing, animals, drawing and flowers and gardening.
She also enjoyed listening to music.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.