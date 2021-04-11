ST. JOSEPH — Norma Stichnoth, 87, of St. Joseph passed away at 5:15 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home.
Norma was born March 6, 1934, the daughter of Paul and Bessie (Hofer) Knapp. She married George L. Stichnoth on Oct. 19, 1952. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2020.
She is survived by her daughterm Rhoda (Derk) Garmon; a grandson, Wesley Garmon; and a sister, Nola Brackenbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Carrie Stichnoth.
Norma worked as a secretary, but her true passion was being a farm wife and helping her husband around the farm.
She was a fabulous mother, always being there for her family. Norma had a great dry sense of humor.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
