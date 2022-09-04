CHAMPAIGN — Norma Lee (Fields) Stout, 81, of Champaign died June 28, 2022, in Bement, surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born June 25, 1941, in Conway, Mo, the daughter of Dale and Mary Fields. She married Jackey D. Stout in 1970. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1990.
Also preceding her in death were her sister, Shirley Burtner; and nieces, Kathy MacNeill and Mindi McClain.
Norma is survived by her siblings, Sidney Lybecker of Gig Harbor, Wash., Sondra Stalter of Lake Stevens, Wash., Ron Fields of Bastrop, Texas, Mary Lewis (Harold) of Bondville, Claude Fields (Lee) of Marshall, Mo., and Robert Fields (Mike Bremseth) of Springfield, Mo. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Norma loved the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, along with the Fighting Illini. She was a lover of all animals and always made quick friends with the family pets. She will be remembered as a loving sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her, including her church family and her friends at Park Place Condominiums.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Champaign First Church of the Nazarene, 2403 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, with the Rev. John Richardson officiating. A luncheon at the church will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Champaign County Humane Society, Champaign First Church of the Nazarene or Christie Clinic Cancer Research Center.