Norma Stout Jul 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Norma Stout of Champaign, formerly of Marshfield, Mo., died Tuesday (June 28, 2022) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos