CHAMPAIGN — Norma Sutton, 73, of Champaign died Tuesday (Feb. 11, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Lenora and Antonio Magat. She married Thomas Sutton on May 3, 1967, in San Felipe, Philippines.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Sutton of Champaign, and her two daughters, Tanya Sutton and Tishia Sutton of Champaign.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of her two parakeets, gardening, decorating and reading. She was a selfless person and always put others before herself. She will be dearly missed.
No services are planned at this time. The family entrusted Morgan Memorial Home with cremation rites. Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.