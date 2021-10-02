GEORGETOWN — Norma Vice, 77, of Georgetown passed away at 3:43 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 30, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Sept. 7, 1944, in Georgetown, the daughter of Jack and Louise (Clark) Katavich, both deceased.
She will be missed by her daughter, Robin (David) Devore; son, Todd (Stacey) Vice; grandchildren, Deven (Abby) Devore, Drew Devore, Mallory Devore and Joshua Vice; great-grandchildren, Drake, Kailyn, Emma and Max; and siblings, Joe (Cindy) Katavich and Kay (Jack) Dugger.
Norma did hair for many years and later worked for Carle Clinic medical records, where she retired from. She loved being with her family and especially cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also was known to love shopping and doing word searches in her spare time. She will be dearly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to send a thank-you to the nursing staff at Carle Foundation Hospital on Tower 6 and 7 ICU and a special thank-you to Hannah Brandt and the Therapy Department at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
A celebration of Norma’s life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Jean Rumple officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to her service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to Carle Foundation Hospital Tower 6. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.