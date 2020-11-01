CHAMPAIGN — Norma Jean Schafer Wilson died at home Tuesday (Oct. 27, 2020) after a long illness.
She was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Newton, the daughter of William Schafer and Dorothy (Rodgers) Schafer. She grew up living both in Newton and Fort Madison, Iowa, attending St. Joseph Catholic School in Fort Madison from elementary school through high school. After high school, she was employed by the Fort Madison Evening Democrat newspaper at a time when not many women worked in newspapers.
Norma married Robert Wilson on Jan. 14, 1951, in Fort Madison. They lived in Biloxi, Miss., Fort Madison, Iowa, Springfield and Burlington, Iowa, before moving to Champaign in 1965. While raising her family in Champaign, she was employed by the Champaign-Urbana Courier newspaper in the classified department. She was always very clever with words and wrote great “pick a present” jingles. She was later employed as office manager for a dentist, Dr James Vohs. Years later, patients would greet her affectionately when they would meet her in public, remembering her kindness and warmth.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and loved to talk about her adventures.
Norma was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was fiercely loyal to her family and listened to problems without judgement. Throughout her life, she was an incredible cook for her family and enjoyed cooking for others in her home.
Norma is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Robert E. (Bob) Wilson; and three children, Julie Wilson Horst (Robert) of San Jose, Calif., Jay Wilson (Jeanne) of Springfield and Chuck Wilson (Mary) of Champaign. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Grandchildren: Lisa Horst Clark (Josh) of Kirkland, Wash., Kevin Horst of Los Angeles, Erin Poppenhouse (Ty) of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Colin Wilson of Springfield, McKinzie Wilson of Springfield, Jeremy Hunt (Renee) of Champaign, Blake Hunt (Sasha) of Tuscola, AJ Wilson (Nicole) of Champaign and Cully Wilson (Savannah) of St. Petersburg, Fla.
Great-grandchildren: Eleanor Clark, Parker Poppenhouse, Presley Poppenhouse, Noelle Hunt, Ty Hunt, Alexis Hunt.
Norma was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and her faith was an anchor and comfort to her throughout her life.
She will be remembered in a funeral Mass on Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Carle Hospice or to the donor’s choice.
The family wishes to thank for the wonderful care that was given to Norma by Carle Foundation Hospital, Kirby Hospital, Monticello, and Carle Hospice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.