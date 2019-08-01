BONDVILLE — Norman Anderson, 87, died at 4:47 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at his home in Bondville, surrounded by both his family and Carle Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn; daughter, Karen (John) Foster; two sons, Steven (Mindy) and Eric (Janet) Anderson; four grandsons; and two granddaughters.
In accordance with family wishes, Norman will be cremated and his ashes will be buried in a national cemetery at a later date.
The Anderson family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all who helped and cared for them in the past few months.
