SAVOY — Norman (Norm) Starr, 87, of Savoy passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at home.
Norm was born on Aug. 25, 1933, to James Starr and Margery (Duncan) Starr of Barnum, Minn. He married Margery Hess on Feb. 15, 1964, in Johnstown, Pa.
She survives, as well as their children, Mark (Kathy) Starr of Lisle and Norma (Kirk) Fagerland of Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his son, Daryl Starr.
Also surviving are his sister, Margery (Gary) Salmon; brother, Judd (Sue) Starr; and four grandchildren, Timothy and Jeffrey Starr and Matthew and Emma Fagerland.
Other family members who preceded him in death were his parents; brothers, Robert and James Starr; and stepmother, Irene Starr.
Mr. Starr was a farmer until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 1975 and went on to a second career as building maintenance technician for First National Bank (20 years) and Central Illinois Bank (13 years). He faithfully donated blood most of his life, giving more than 16 gallons. He volunteered at empty tomb from 1973 through 2019 and helped countless friends and neighbors with home maintenance.
He enjoyed hobbies of leathercraft, fishing, woodworking, birdhouse design, Christmas crafts and puzzles. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
He touched many lives over the years and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., Champaign, with a visitation at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to empty tomb or the church. Condolences to the family may be offered online at heathandvaughn.com.