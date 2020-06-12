ATWOOD — Norman Wayne Dorjahn, 87, passed away from this life at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at his home in rural Atwood.
Public graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, with military graveside rites accorded. Pastor Dan Perry of Decatur will preside over the service.
Private family visitation will be held.
Norman was born to Helen (Quick) and Theodore Dorjahn on Feb. 14, 1933, in rural Piatt County. He graduated from Atwood Township High School in 1951.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for four years, while stationed in Casablanca, North Africa, and Lincoln, Neb.
He married Beverly Jean Step on July 26, 1985, in Monticello. She survives.
Norman retired from Grand Prairie Elevator, Ivesdale, in 1995.
He showed purebred swine during his life at county and state fairs. One of his passions was having livestock in his life along with gardening. He was also a lifelong booster of purebred livestock, former Macedonia 4-H Club leader, former superintendent of swine at the Arthur Fair, member of the United Duroc Association and Chester White Record Association and lifetime member of Land of Lincoln Purebred Breeders Association.
Norman was a member of the James Reeder American Legion Post 770.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Beverly; children, Lyle (Sherry) Dorjahn of Atwood, Alan (Cathy) Dorjahn of Mattoon and Elizabeth Ledbetter of Sullivan; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Norman is also survived by stepsons, Chris (Missy) Litteral of Atwood and Brian (Shelly) Litteral of Ogden, Utah; eight stepgrandchildren; and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley (Floyd) Ray; and stepson, Andy Litteral.
Memorials may be made to Lincolnland Hospice. Special “thanks” to Jen and the rest of the staff.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.