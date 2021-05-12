URBANA — Norraine A. Baker, 80, passed peacefully at her home, surrounded by her three daughters whom she so loved.
She worked as a wiz secretary for many years. Norraine was raised in Waterman, where she first met Dr. David H. Baker. The Lord brought them together several years later, and they were married on Aug. 20, 1982. They were blessed to have 28 years together. They enjoyed traveling all over the world. They spent many summers fishing in Canada and winters in Florida or the Cayman Islands.
Norraine was an active member of Meadowbrook Community Church in Champaign. She was a living example of faith by her actions of kindness and service. Her faith and love for Jesus could not be measured.
Norraine was beautiful! She had a true heart with grace, elegance and compassion. She loved to help everyone and was so giving. She had a big and generous heart, and you could not outgive Norraine.
Playing cards and laughing with her treasured friends gave her great joy. Cooking, entertaining and keeping an immaculate home were among her many gifts.
Norraine was proceeded in death by her husband, Dr. David H. Baker; father, Lyle Tuestad; mother, Altha Tuestad; and brother, Lyle Tuestad Jr. (Butch).
She is survived by Deborah Ruh (Russell), Mitchel Ruh, Ryan Ruh (Kari) Adalynn, Ansley and Ashtyn, Megan Fisher (Bret), Hadley Belle, Carter Mae
Luann Voss, Connor Voss, Delaney Voss
Beth Limberg (Robert), Ethan Limberg, Erik Limberg, Taelynn Limberg
Barbara Becker, Drew Becker (Melissa), Brooke Derby (Jack)
Michael Baker (Laura), Nicholas Baker (Jessica), Jamie Eschbach (Matt), Abigail Baker, Nathan Baker
Susan Shrunk (Brent), Abby Shroka (Greg), Alec Shrunk (Emma), Austin Shrunk (Kayla). A total of 18 great-grandchildren.
Sister, Lila Johnson; brother, Leon Tuestad (Julie); and many loved nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, 1001 E. Garfield St., Waterman. Friends and family may visit from noon until the hour of service Wednesday, May 12, at Nash-Nelson Funeral Home, Waterman. Interment will then follow in Leland Cemetery, Leland.
Memorial contributions in Norraine’s name may be directed to Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory; nelsonfuneralhomes.com or 815-264-3362.