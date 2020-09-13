CHAMPAIGN — Norvel Eugene Smith, 70, of Champaign went home to our heavenly father on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
He was the son of Eugene Smith and Elnia Mitchell, born on Jan. 26, 1950, at Burham Hospital in Champaign.
Norvel had a strong faith in God and attended several church organizations in the C-U area. Throughout his life, he worked various occupations: the University of Illinois Fire Department, Central Illinois Railroad and Alloy Casting. In his later years, he obtained a commercial driver’s license and drove semitrucks and limousines.
He leaves a legacy of loving memories and is survived by six children, Lonnie of Champaign, Stacey (Kelly) of Chicago, Vincent of Champaign, Norvel Jr. ( Blake) of Duluth, Ga., Kim of Dayton, Ohio, and Cody (Joanna) of Champaign. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
For those who knew Norvel, best knew, he was a socialite and loved spending time with family and friends and offering advice. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, being outdoors, listening to music and dancing. Most of all, Norvel loved collecting vintage memorabilia.
In remembrance of Norvel, a memorial will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana.
Condolences for the Smith family may be sent to Leek & Sons. Due to CDC regulations, restrictions will be enforced.