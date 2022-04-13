CHAMPAIGN — Nzengeli Mfwamba, 49, of Champaign passed away at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Funeral services for Nzengeli will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, with a visitation two hours prior (9 to 11 a.m.). There will also be a visitation on Friday, April 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana.
Nzengeli was born May 30, 1972, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a son of Eugene Mfwamba Wamba and Yvette Mweme Nzengali. He married Titina Makiese in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Jonathan Mfwamba, Sephora Mfwamba, Aaron Mfwamba and Adonai Mfwamba. He is also survived by three siblings, Eddy Mfwamba, Santa Mfwamba and Esther Mfwamba.
Nzengeli worked as a relief utility operator for Guardian West in Urbana for 19 years. He was also a member of the Temps Fort of Jesus Christ church.
Condolence may be offed at renner-wikoffchapel.com.