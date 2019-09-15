CHAMPAIGN — Chief O. David Penicook, 71, of Champaign died Aug. 31, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
Dave is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter, Jessica (Bill) Budion of Austin, Minn.; and sons, David (Alyssa) of Medford, Ore., and Bill of Indianapolis. Also, his sister, Nancy Pritchett of Piper City; brother, Jim Anderson of Central Point, Ore.; and the most special granddaughters, Molly and Katherine. Dave is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dave was born in Fairbury on Nov. 15, 1947, a son of Orville and Viola Penicook. He grew up in Piper City and graduated in 1965. Dave married Diane Streid on Sept. 11, 1968.
Dave attended Illinois Central College, graduating in 1974 with a degree in fire science with honors. He also finished his bachelor’s degree in public administration and pre-law at Illinois State University in August 1975.
Dave started his firefighting career at the Normal Fire Department in July 1969 when Normal transitioned to a career department. Dave achieved the rank of captain the following year.
In 1977, Dave became fire chief in Central Point. It was a great learning experience for a new chief. In 1981, Dave joined the Medford Fire Department, Medford, Ore., as a battalion chief, serving with many friends. Dave later became district liaison/training officer appointed by the state fire marshal. In 1991, Dave accepted the position of fire chief of Klamath County Fire District 1. During his tenure there, he combined the City of Klamath Falls Fire Department with the Klamath County Fire District 1. Dave retired in April 2004 in Oregon.
In November 2004, Dave was appointed fire chief of Champaign. During his tenure, Fire Station 6 was built and dedicated and officially put in service on Aug. 6, 2006. Dave retired from the Champaign Fire Department in December 2007.
From 2012 to 2016, Dave worked for WHA Insurance, Eugene, Ore., as vice president of Risk Management and Training, covering four western states. During Dave's career, he worked diligently with many organizations locally and nationally serving on many boards throughout his career.
Along with his professional accomplishments and his love for his family and the fire service, Dave will be remembered for his expansive knowledge of many diverse topics, his integrity, his signature handle-bar moustache and his great laugh.
He touched many lives and helped many in their own careers; he made a difference in the fire service.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 18, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, Champaign. Class A uniforms preferred. The family will greet friends following the service in the church's Westminster Hall.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or any fire service charity. Arrangements by Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.