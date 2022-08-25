CHAMPAIGN — Rashidi Lateef Overstreet, 40, of Champaign left our Earthly home in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 22, 2014.
Celebration of life services will be held at noon Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1310 N. Sixth St., C, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Rickey E. Parks will officiate. Internment will follow immediately at Lincoln Cemetery, Urbana.
A foundation has been created to continue Rashidi's passionate love for helping youth throughout the community. Donations to assist these efforts can be made at the University of Illinois Credit Union.
Rashidi was born Nov. 9, 1974, in Champaign to Mary Brown-Smith and Ollie J. Overstreet. Rashidi was an active member of the community and a employee with the city of Champaign as a security guard at the Douglass Center Library.
Rashidi Leaves to mourn his loss his mother, Mary Brown-Smith (Billy J. Smith Jr.); his father, Ollie J. Overstreet; a daughter, Brooke Overstreet; a grandmother, Viola Chatmon; four sisters, Sigele Overstreet, Jaineka Brown, Taylor Brown and Amariana Brown; four brothers, Antwan Brown, Javon Brown, Michael Brown and Monel Brown; a stepbrother, Kobe Smith; his former wife, Maya Overstreet; his fiancée, Blanche Almojera; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Rashidi had endless love and respect for everyone and his Earthly physical presence will be forever missed.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services Ltd., 1203 N. Market St., C.