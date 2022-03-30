FAIRMOUNT — Odell L. Bray, 97, of Fairmount passed away at 7:05 a.m. Saturday (March 26, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Odell was born April 21, 1924, in Edgar County, the daughter of Melvin and Callie Copas Cherry, formerly of Fairmount.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Glenn Cherry of Arkansas and Dan Cherry of Fairmount.
Odell married Oakley Elmo Bray of Homer on Jan. 3, 1943, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Danville, by the Rev. Bliss B. Cartwright. They had resided in Fairmount since 1946. Her husband preceded her in death in 2004.
The Brays loved to spend winters in Florida, where they regularly attended Daytona Beach Drive-In Christian Church. Mr. Bray had also been an elder of the Fairmount Presbyterian Church.
Odell is survived by three children, Sharon (Kent) Flora of Champaign, James Bray of Missouri and Gary Bray of Rantoul. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Don (Jane) Underwood of Normal, Chris (Sonya) Underwood of Texas, Brent Flora of Arizona, Michael (Jenny) Bray of Tennessee, Robert (Yana) Bray of Indianapolis and Denise (David) Duniphan of Indiana. Eleven great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will gather privately at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor Mike Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Davis Cemetery, west of Fairmount.
Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity in lieu of flowers.