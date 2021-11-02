EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Oleta Mildred (Lee) Gaudio Lantz of Evansville, Ind., passed away Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at home, surrounded by her family.
Oleta was born April 22, 1934, in Muhlenberg County, Ky., to Charles Eura and Lola Mildred (Danner) Lee. She was married to Ronald A. Gaudio from 1953 until his passing in 1955. She married Raymond E. Lantz Jr. on Aug. 7, 1960. They were married 61 years.
Oleta attended Melvin and Gibson City schools and graduated from Gibson City High School. The most important thing to Oleta was being a mom and raising her six children. She also worked at an answering service; at Jake and Kate’s Restaurant as a hostess; assisted her son, Ray, at Carpet Wonderland; and at Moyer Library, where she worked as a clerk for 15 years before retiring to once again spend time with her children and grandchildren. Oleta loved her family, and her happiest moments were spent with her children and grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women in Gibson City.
The family would like to say a special thank you to The Villas of Holly Brook in Gibson City and Heritage Hospice in Evansville for their love, care and compassion.
Fly high, Mom — heaven gained another angel with you.
Oleta is survived by her children, Ron Gaudio (Beth) of North Port, Fla., Debbie Gaudio Stacey of Venice, Fla., Ray Lantz (Trudy) of Gibson City, Tom Lantz (Connie) of Evansville, Doug Lantz (Terri) of Bloomington, Ind., and Pam Bradbury (Craig) of Evansville; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ima Jean Ping of Gibson City and Anna Mae Seay of Tampa, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eura and Lola Lee; sister, Fayetta Roy; and brother, Wilbert Lee.
A celebration of life will held at a later date, and burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, IL 60936; or United Methodist Church, 206 E. 10th St., Gibson City, IL 60936.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — a family tradition funeral home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net