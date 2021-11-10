URBANA — Olive Irene King, 92, of Urbana passed away Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Olive was born on Dec. 23, 1928, in San Benito, Texas, to parents Elsie Woods (Marshall) and Cecil Woods. Soon after high school, she married her sweetheart, Harry L. King Sr., on Dec. 30, 1947. They enjoyed 73 years together before Harry passed away in September of this year.
Family was the main focus for Olive, and the care of five children. She also had many opportunities later to help with grandchildren and furnish many family needs through the garage sales she visited. She worked briefly outside the home in the Centennial High School cafeteria. She attended First Christian Church in Champaign. Olive will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
Survivors include her children, Cecil (Susan) of Farmer City, Harry Jr. (Ruth) of Penfield, James (Robin) of Urbana, Fred (Gaye) of Mahomet and Becky (Edgar) of Bloomington; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Olive was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Alice Samuel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Champaign Park District Dog Park, Champaign County Humane Society and/or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.