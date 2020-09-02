URBANA — Oliver S. Blair, 86, of Urbana passed away at 8:42 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the University Rehab Center in Urbana.
Oliver was born on Oct. 1, 1933, to Peter and Irma (Olsen) Blair. He married Sarah Blair on Jan. 9, 1954, in Rantoul. She died Jan. 7, 2005.
He is survived by one son, Thomas (Mary) Blair of Urbana; one daughter, Cheri Thode of Villa Grove; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one sister and a grandson.
A graveside service for the United States Air Force veteran will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Villa Grove Cemetery with Father Alloy officiating. We ask you to please wear a mask and to practice social distancing. Joines Funeral Home (Villa Grove) is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.