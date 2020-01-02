CHAMPAIGN — Oliver L.. Shaw transitioned from this earth Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Champaign.
Oliver was born Nov. 12, 1945, in Trenton, Tenn.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories the mother of his children, Betty Turner-Shaw; four children, Chandra Shaw-Cross of Champaign, Louis Shaw of Champaign, Torrence (Jennifer) Shaw of Urbana and Ramone Shaw of Champaign; four grandchildren, Dorione Shaw of Champaign, Chelsea Cross of Charlotte, N.C., DaVonnis Shaw of Urbana and Sydney of Urbana; and one great-granddaughter, Myla Shaw of Champaign.
Oliver Shaw retired from the University of Illinois as an employee of Krannert Center, which he gave 30 years of service.
Oliver Shaw's funeral service will be held Jan. 3, 2020, at Leeks & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. Visitation will start at 11 a.m., followed by the service at noon. Apostle Larry Simmons will officiate. Mr. Shaw will be buried in Lincoln Memorial Garden, Urbana.