SAVOY — Olivia J. Clapp, 90, of Savoy passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
She was born Juanita Olivia Batten on Nov. 5, 1931, in Green Cove Springs, Fla., to Ruben and Carrie Lee Batten. She graduated valedictorian of Clay County High School and received her R.N. from Grady School of Nursing at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
In 1956, she met and married Donald B. Clapp of Melrose, Mass., an Air Force chaplain. Their daughter, Carol Elizabeth, was born in 1963, and in 1968, the family settled in Atlanta, where Olivia began a 35-year nursing career with Georgia Children’s Medical Services.
After Don passed away in 1991, Olivia retired from nursing and moved to Murphysboro to be near Carol’s family. In 1999, the family relocated to rural Champaign County, and Olivia settled in Savoy.
Olivia enjoyed spending time with granddaughters Alex Hays (30) and Abbey Hays (25), oil painting, reading, gardening, volunteering and playing cards. In 2019, she welcomed great-grandson Everest Scott Sandrock (3), son of Alex.
She lived independently until her health declined in March 2022, when she moved into the Gifford nursing home, where she passed away.
The family plans a memorial tree planting at her favorite Champaign park and a memorial bench in her name at the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, where the Hays family regularly enjoys spending time together. Over her 90 years, Olivia was loved by many and will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by her family and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet.
