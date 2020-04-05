MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olivia "O." Osby was born March 4, 1944, to the late Cleother and Elizabeth Richardson Sr. in New Orleans. She departed this life Friday, March 27, 2020, at Methodist Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.
Olivia attended Magnolia Elementary and Hamilton High School. She accepted Christ in 1956 at Castalia Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Calvin Mims. Upon moving to Champaign in 1966, she joined Morning Star Free Will M.B. Church, where she sang in the choir. She later joined The Church of the Living God under the leadership of Bishop Lloyd E. Gwin.
Olivia was married to Willie Osby. She was employed with Carle Foundation Hospital, Hawthorne Suite and retired from the University of Illinois in food services. After 49 years in Champaign, Olivia returned to Memphis and reunited with Castalia Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Randolph Meade Walker. Olivia attended Castalia Baptist until her health failed.
Olivia enjoyed traveing and shopping with her family. She supported Susan G. Komen of Memphis and College Park Seniors.
Olivia was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Cleother L. Richardson Sr. and Elizabeth Richardson; husband, Willie Lee Osby; sister, Ophelia Wade; and brothers, Willie J. Richardon, Cleother L. Richardson Jr. and Isiah Richardson.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving daughter, Jacquelyn D. Osby; sisters, Leotha Reed and Lerline (Aubury) Jones); godsisters, Rosetta Rand and Lula Gatewood, all of Memphis, and Lucy Mae Brown of Champaign; godsons, Keith D. Lee of Texas and Tony Shelton of Champaign; aunts, Martha Warren of Tallulah, La., Annie Wilson and Dorothy Wells of Killeen, Texas, Juanita Wilson and Helen Jackson of Los Angeles, Maxine Taylor of Chicago and Ella Mae Richardson, Inez Seals, Dorothy Wells and Valeria Briggs, of Memphis; uncle, Robert L. Richardson of Memphis; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.