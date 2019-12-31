CHAMPAIGN — Olive "Ollie" Caston, 74, of Champaign peacefully passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2019).
She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her five children, Margaret E. (Henry) Caston of Champaign, Melvin L. (Sonya) Caston of Champaign, Monte L. Caston of Mesa, Ariz., Lisa R. Caston of Streamwood and Erin O. Caston of Champaign; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Cleo I. Green of Champaign and Mary L. Shuey, Julia A. Bushur, Joseph E. Fifer and Jenny L. Fifer, all of Mattoon.
She was preceded in death by both parents and one brother.
Services will be private as per her request.
Please send condolences in the form of donations to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004.