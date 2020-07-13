CHAMPAIGN — Omer Benn, 95, of Champaign passed away Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
He was born Feb. 18, 1925, in Viola, Wis., the son of Henry Omer and Emma Benn. They preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his first wife, Carol, in 1995 and his two sisters, Elosie Gatzke and Lucretia Whitnall.
Omer enlisted in the U.S. Navy in August 1943, proudly serving his country during World War II. He was honorably discharged in December 1945.
After college, he taught high school industrial arts in Iowa. He then taught aviation education and training at the U of I. Omer was head of pilot training at the University of Illinois. He loved flying and playing golf.
He was a devoted and loving father to all his children and stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loyal member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Champaign.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Bernice Benn of Champaign; children, Susan Attwood of Stevenage, United Kingdom, Barbara Nolan of Lafayette, Tenn., and Liesa Nichols of Atlanta, Ga.; and grandchildren, Lizzie Attwood, Jason Attwood, Linda Huth, Erin Nolan, David Nolan, Gracie Nichols, Duke Nichols and Liana Huth. He also is survived by several stepchildren and stepgrandchildren.
Omer will be laid to rest next to Carol at Bailey Cemetery in Tolono. A private family service will be held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Omer’s name to Parkland College, Attn: Foundation Office c/o Omer Benn Aviation Scholarship at 2400 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821; or to St. Peter’s United Church of Christ. Online condolences can be shared with his family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.