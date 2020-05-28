PAXTON — Ona Lee Blakey, 84, of Paxton passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Ona was born on May 22, 1935, in Portland, Tenn., the daughter of Everett Clayborn and Ruby (Kitchens) Clayborn. Ona enjoyed gardening, fishing and sitting by a fire.
Ona is survived by three sons, Edward (Juanita) Zabel of Paxton, Rodney Zabel of Paxton and Richard (Beth) Zabel of Paxton; one daughter, Sharon Peterson of Glasgow, Ky.; one brother, Ronald Clayborn; four sisters, Joyce Brown, Stella Bailey, Betty Nicholas and Carolyn Hollis; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ona was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.