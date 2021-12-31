CHAMPAIGN — Oneda “Neet” Giddens went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Oneda was born on Dec. 12, 1951, in Urbana, the daughter of Katherleen Huff. Oneda accepted Christ at a young age and was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. Oneda was an usher, sang in the choir, and was a Sunday school teacher and director of the primary department. She served as church secretary and financial secretary until her death.
Oneda was hardworking. As a teen, she worked at Dog n Suds. She later moved on to the University of Illinois in 1972, where she worked at the College of ACES throughout her years. She held various titles. In July 2003, she retired as typesetter 3.
She is survived by her daughter, Chinesa Huff; three brothers, Jessie of Urbana, Sammy of Springfield and Dewey of Champaign; one sister, Joyce Thomas (Eligio) Roseville, Calif.; spouse, Lennie; and two great aunts, Lillie McGee and Willa (Henry) Manning of Chicago. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherleen; two brothers, Bobby Ray and Steven; and one sister, Mary Louise Dickerson.
Oneda was a past matron of Deborah Chapter No. 27, Order of the Eastern Star, Eureka Grand Chapter State of Illinois, Prince Hall Affiliation. She served as the worthy matron for three years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 287 of Rantoul.
Oneda loved to shop, being on Facebook, supporting small-business owners and watching Lifetime movies. Her favorite TV show was "My 600-lb Life" on TLC with Dr. Now. Oneda was a loving and kindhearted woman who helped many throughout her journey in life. She touched many hearts and lives. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Friends may greet the family from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 3, at Leek and Sons Funeral Home, Urbana. In celebration of Oneda’s life, a memorial service will begin at noon at the funeral home.