CHAMPAIGN — Opal Teresa Cameron, 94, of Champaign passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Urbana.
She was born June 20, 1926, in Paxton to the late Carl and Louisa Hanson. Opal was baptized and confirmed at Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in Elliot and graduated from Paxton High School in 1944. Opal and her late husband, Clifford Cameron, later joined St. John Lutheran Church of Champaign and were members for nearly 70 years.
Opal is survived by their daughter, EllenSue (Mike) Cameron McDaniel; two granddaughters, Michelle (Mark) Haussermann and Natalie (Mark) Rajcevich; five great-grandchildren, Tim, Evan, Cameron, Ashley and Liam; 28 nieces and nephews; and many great-, great-great- and great-great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clifford; her parents; three sisters, Mrs. Signa Treach, Mrs. Hazel Kamplain and Mrs. Louella Volkenberg; and four brothers, Carl, Harry, Chester and Ruben Hanson.
Known to most as "Granny," she was a first-generation American Norwegian and a Midwest girl at heart. She loved living in the country, tending to her beautiful gardens and Illini basketball.
She was a disciple of kindness, having dessert and handwriting letters, a card shark, and deeply connected to her great-grandchildren.
Above all, she was generous with her time and love. As a dedicated member of the Champaign County Home and Community Education (HCE) organization, Opal proudly received her 60-year HCE membership award in 2016. In addition, she had been an active member of St. John Women's Guild, establishing many lifetime friendships while helping with God's work.
Morgan Memorial Home of Savoy corodinated arrangements for the funeral, which was held Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Champaign and officiated by the Rev. Jeff Caithamer. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.