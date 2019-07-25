ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Opal Maxine Rush, age 92, formerly of Champaign and Charleston, passed away on Friday (July 19, 2019).
Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral chapel with burial to follow in Mound Cemetery in Charleston. Donations may be made to the Champaign Church of Christ and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Opal was born Nov. 8, 1926, in Douglas County, a daughter of the late Emery and Ethel (Lamb) Stickles. She married William K. Rush on Jan. 31, 1953, in Rardin, and he preceded her on May 28, 2010.
She is survived by two loving and devoted daughters, Cheryl Wundsam (Kurt) of Palatine and Brenda Robinson (Alan) of Indianapolis; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Opal was also preceded in death by a sister.
