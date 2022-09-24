CHAMPAIGN — Ora “Fred” Harris Jr., 74, of Champaign passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
He was born in Camden, Ark., on May 9, 1948, the son of Ora Fred Sr. and Eleanor Harris.
Fred is survived by his children, Eric (Tiffany) Harris, Thomas (Sheri) Harris and Lori (Eric) Driver; grandchildren, Victor, DaRonta, Trey and Morgan; siblings, Wanda Faye McIntosh and Michael Harris; nephews, Kevin McIntosh, Michael B. Harris and Keith B. Hall; niece, LaWanda Harris; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Harris.
Fred was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He later received his juris doctor degree and taught law for many years at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Illinois. He was an avid reader and enjoyed watching sports. Fred loved to travel, especially cruising, and visited multiple cities and landmarks around the world. However, Fred’s main passion was spending time with his family and keeping in touch with friends and colleagues. He impacted many lives through the charities he supported, and his generosity he willingly showed to others.
In honor of Fred’s wishes, the family has called upon the care of Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820, to follow through with his cremation.
Please join Fred’s family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.