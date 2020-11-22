BELLEVILLE — Oral E. Gardner, 95, of Belleville, formerly of Champaign, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Dammert Center at The Esquiline in Belleville.
Private graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 21, at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. The Rev. Christopher Ritter officiated, and military rites were accorded by Geneseo VFW Post 5083. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice.
Oral Eugene Gardner was born Feb. 3, 1925, in Akron, Colo., the son of Hubert and Jewel (McHargue) Gardner. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II. After his time in the service, he graduated from the University of Illinois in Champaign. On July 30, 1950, he was united in marriage to Virginia Torreyson in Geneseo. She died on July 20, 2020.
Oral called Champaign his home for over 50 years where he worked at the University of Illinois as an engineering technician in the Coordinated Science Lab. Oral was a ham-radio operator for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda (James) Kirn of Roselle; three sons, Steven Gardner and Gary (Cathy) Gardner, both of Belleville, and Kent (Ruby) Gardner of Denver; four grandchildren, John Kirn, Mathew Kirn, Jennie Gardner and Conor Gardner; and a sister, Marie Sloan of Kearney, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Earl Gardner; and a sister, Ruth Haggard.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting Oral’s obituary at stackhousemoore.com.