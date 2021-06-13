TUSCOLA — Orlena May McDaniel, 87, of Tuscola passed away at 5:20 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Tuscola First Christian Church, 100 E. Church St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Les Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.
Orlena was born on April 3, 1934, in Tuscola, the daughter of Homer Leroy and Virginia Helen Day Teeter. She married Curtis L. McDaniel on Nov. 5, 1965, in Tuscola. He survives.
Also surviving are her son, Robert (Lisa) Fowler of Westfield, Ind.; two daughters, Shann Wilks of Tuscola and Alison (Jeremy) Klein of Russellville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Shelby (Aaron) Kincaid, Taylor Wilks, Colin Gilles, Jason (Erica) Fowler and Chelsey Fowler; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Griffin; andn two sisters, Amanda (Frank) Cribbett of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Patricia Voyles of Hesperia, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, Delmar Voyles.
Orlena worked as a cosmetologist for over 40 years. She graduated from Chrysler Beauty Academy, Decatur.
Orlena was a member of the Tuscola First Christian Church and Tuscola Women of the Moose.
She enjoyed cooking, gardening, painting, entertaining, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and having fellowship with others.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Carle Hospice.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at hilligossshraderfh.com.