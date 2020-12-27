TOLONO — Oscar Hicks, 93, former Unity High School (Tolono) teacher, coach and principal, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Tolono.
He was born Feb. 16, 1927, in Cumberland County, the fifth and youngest son of Luther and Arminta Wright Hicks. He married Marjorie Sims of Mattoon on Dec. 31, 1945, in Allerton. She passed away July 2, 1988, in Tolono.
They had two daughters, Sandra (Joe) Revell of Carmel, Ind., and Becky (Paul) Moore of Tolono. Oscar had four grandchildren, Andrew Moore of Chicago, Sarah (Kevin) Campbell of Knoxville, Tenn., and Ryan (Betsy) Revell and Jana Revell, both of Fishers, Ind.; and two great-grandchildren, Kate and Noelle Campbell of Knoxville, Tenn. He was also a foster parent for Cory and Brice Leach.
Oscar was preceded in death by his four brothers, Earl Hicks of Monticello, Harley Hicks of Hoopeston, Everett Hicks of Monticello and Clark Hicks of Armory, Miss.
Oscar graduated from Allerton High School and received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University and his master's degree from the University of Illinois. Oscar served in the Army during World War II.
He spent 35 years as a teacher, coach and principal in Unit #7 School District, Tolono. Six of those years he served as a teacher and coach at East Unity Junior High School in Sidney and was a coach, teacher and principal for 29 years at Unity High School in Tolono.
At Unity High School, he was head football coach for 19 years, head basketball coach for 14 years, head track coach for 11 years, head baseball coach for 10 years and cross-country coach for eight years. In addition, he served as Athletic Director for 26 years. After retirement, he coached Unity Junior High School girls' basketball for two years.
Oscar served as President of the Okaw Valley Coaches for 18 years and a member of the Okaw Valley Boys Football and Basketball Coaches Association for 29 years. He was inducted into the Illinois High School Football Hall of Fame in 1979, and the Unity High School football field was dedicated as Hicks Field in his honor the same year.
Oscar lettered in basketball and baseball while attending Eastern Illinois University. In addition, he played baseball for the Eastern Illinois League for Royal, Sidney, Tolono and St. Joseph. He played fast-pitch softball for several teams for 25 years.
His love of sports continued long after he retired. While living in Arizona, he continued to play softball and was often called upon to be the "designated runner" for his teammates. He enjoyed all sports as a coach, participant and spectator his entire life.
Oscar returned to central Illinois from Arizona two years ago and resided at Autumn Fields Assisted Living in Savoy.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Bailey Memorial Cemetery, Tolono, with the Rev. Mike Pennell officiating. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Oscar Hicks Scholarship, care of Unity High School.