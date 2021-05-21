ST. JOSEPH — Oscar William “Bill” Adams II, 70, passed away at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at home in Saint Joseph.
Oscar was born Nov. 18, 1950, in Urbana, to Oscar Way and Alice Bernice (Kimpel) Adams. He was a 1968 graduate of Urbana High School and a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. He also attended Danville Area Community College, where he learned to fly. He worked for Northern Illinois Water Co./Illinois American Water as a plant operator for 42 years.
He married Adana Thompson on May 8, 1971, in Urbana. As a father of three and grandfather of four, his greatest pastime was spending time with his family. He was extremely proud of each grandchild. He was known for his infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and coin collecting.
Oscar was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Hagen Nathaniel.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Adana; daughter Sarah Yvette of Tolono; son, Colin William-Way (Andre) of Des Plaines; and daughter Emily Elizabeth Chilton of Sidney; grandsons, Bryce Alan, Tanner Alexander and Skyler Andrew; siblings, Barb Adams, Bonnie Renfrew, Richard Adams, Stephen (Terrie) Adams of Dekalb and Nancy (Craig) Davidson of Danville; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 22, at Morgan Funeral Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874. Graveside services will be private.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Carle Heart & Vascular Institute, the Carle Urology Department and Carle Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Oscar’s memory to Crisis Nursery, 1309 W. Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801, or crisisnursery.net/, Carle Philanthropy or to a place of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.