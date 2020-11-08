CHAMPAIGN — Owen Richard Kirby, 97, of Champaign passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at Apostolic Christian Home, Eureka.
Owen was born June 1, 1923, in Mahomet, the son of Cecil Owen and Audie Mabel (Jacobs) Kirby. On Oct. 4, 1947, he was united in marriage to Jean Charlotte (Stein) of Strawn. She preceded him in death in 2016.
Owen is survived by three sons, Richard (Sheila) Kirby of Loda, Ronald (Holly) Kirby of Washington and Robert (Claudia) Kirby of Springfield; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Faye Kirby of Paxton and Barbara Kirby of Plymouth, Ind.
Owen was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Jean. He was the eldest surviving sibling of four brothers, Laurence, Everett, Dannie and David; and two sisters, Leona Fairley and Doris Frederickson.
Owen was a member of First United Methodist Church, Champaign, Kiwanis Club, the Champaign County Farm Bureau, Eastern Illinois Society of Farm Managers & Rural Appraisers and a senior leader in the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 845, Rantoul.
Born on a farm in Mahomet, farming was always a part of Owen’s life. He actively farmed early and then entered the Farm Credit system, where he served in various management roles from coast to coast from 1951 until his retirement in 1986. He volunteered his service in NARFE from 1987 until 2004, when he retired as national field vice president of Region IV.
Owen cherished each of his children, their spouses and each of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He often carried pictures of each in his chest pocket, close to his heart. He devoutly and selflessly cared for his wife and every member of his immediate family, surviving them all. The farm and everything that grows always inspired Owen. His perpetual green thumb produced a bounty of vegetables and the greenest lawn in the neighborhood. He will be greatly missed by his family and anyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
