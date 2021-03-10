PAXTON — Owen T. Miller, 94, of Paxton passed away Sunday (March 7, 2021) at Gilman Healthcare Center.
He was born on April 16, 1926, in Elliot, the son of Charles and Ruth (Harris) Miller. Owen married Betty M. Anderson on Dec. 30, 1950. She preceded him in death in November 2016.
He is survived by one son, David (Bonnie) Miller of Mahomet; one daughter, Robin Miller of Paxton; two grandchildren, Alex and Andrew Miller of Mahomet; one sister, Ann Clark of Champaign; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Michael and Douglas; three brothers, Lewis Miller, Charles Miller and Leo Miller; and three sisters, Jo Storm, Helen Anderson and Betty Johnson.
Owen enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was also fond of his bus trips to Peoria. It was always a delight for him to meet his friends for coffee and chatting. Owen served in the Army during World War II and also the Korea War from 1944 to 1966. During his time in the Army, Owen was stationed all around the world, including places like Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Fort Polk Louisiana, Camp Atterbury Indiana, Fort Sheridan, Camp Robinson in Arkansas, Camp Kilmer and Fort Dix in New Jersey, Camp Shanks in New York, Fort Knox and Fort Campbell in Kentucky, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Camp Milesians in Massachusetts, Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and Fort Custer in Michigan.
Being in the Army, Owen was able to travel all around the world. Some of those places include Germany, Ireland, England, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, Korea, Alaska and Azores.
Services will be held at a later date. Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Paxton, is handling the arrangements. Please sign his guest book at coxknapp.com.