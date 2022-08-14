Pablo Herrera Aug 14, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Pablo Herrera of Champaign died Tuesday (Aug. 9, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos