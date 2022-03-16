URBANA — Pamela Cooper, 71, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Celebration of life services will be on Friday, March 18, at New Generation Christian Fellowship, 1401 W. John St., Champaign. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., wiith services following at 11 a.m. Officiant will be Pastor Jordan Simmons. Final internment will immediately follow services at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Urbana. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.