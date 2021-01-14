ONARGA — Pamela K. Fink, 70, of Onarga passed away Sunday (Jan. 10, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, of a sudden illness.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1950, in Watseka, the daughter of Melvin and Shirley (Schmitt) Lavoie, and they preceded her in death.
She married David G. Fink in Crescent City on Oct. 25, 1969, and he survives. She is also survived by two sons, David M. (Lisa) Fink of Philo and Chad (Jennifer) Fink of Melissa, Texas; four grandchildren, Kelsey and Kaitlyn Fink of Philo and Mason and Lauren Fink of Melissa; two great-grandchildren, Brantly and McKenna; and five sisters, Barbara (Kenton) Munsterman of Bourbonnais, Jean (Ty) Herron of Crescent City, Mary (Scott) Quinn of Bloomington, Michel Lavoie of Austin, Texas, and Angie (Aaron) Taylor of Donovan.
Mrs. Fink was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crescent City, where she was a member of the church council and current president of the CCW and was two-time Woman of the Year, eucharist minister, catechism minister, and taught first Communion. She was also a member of the Onarga Historical Society, Princess Onarga Questers, and was the Donovan, Buckley and Onarga postmaster for many years.
Pam loved spending time with her grandchildren and children, never missing any events they were involved in. She also enjoyed flower gardens, helping people, traveling with family, and was a wine enthusiast.
Private visitation and funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Crescent City, with Father Michael Powell officiating. Burial will follow in Onarga Cemetery, Onarga. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Crescent City, per family wishes.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga. Please share a memory of Pam at knappfuneralhomes.com.