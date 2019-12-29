URBANA — After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Pamela S. Green, 68, passed away in the company of her family on Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, the same hospital where she was born to James and Alice Smith in 1951.
Pam grew up the middle of three siblings. She is survived by her older (and slightly crazier) sister, Nancy Joseph, and her younger (and slightly more mischievous) brother, Kenneth Smith.
She was active in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts (Post 12) where she exuded a free spirit camping, climbing, hiking and spelunking. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1969 as the class secretary and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1973.
Pam was a devoted teacher for 34 years and left an impression on countless colleagues and young minds at Homer, Ogden and Yankee Ridge elementary schools. She was often described as selfless, patient and understanding, but above all else, she cared for and respected every person she encountered. Even after she retired, she always looked forward to her time as a regular volunteer classroom aid in her granddaughter’s first-grade class at Carrie Busey Elementary School.
In addition to volunteering, Pam focused on her other passions: spending time with her grandchildren, letterboxing with her friends and bargain-hunting with her sister and sister-in-law.
As one of her dear friends proclaimed, “[Pam] was an inspiration and invitation to the best this life has to offer.” While her family will miss her dearly, they are comforted knowing all the kind hearts she touched that will carry on her legacy of kindness and compassion.
Pam was survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Ron Green; sister and brother, Nancy (Alan) Joseph and Kenneth (Pat) Smith; beloved son, Randy (Theresa) Green; sister-in-law, Linda Green; and cherished grandchildren, Adelyn and Rowen.
Please join the family for a visitation at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL 61874, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Morgan Memorial Home.
Donations may be made to Carle Cancer Center or Carle Hospice. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.