URBANA — On Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 1948, Pamela Diana Hill did not retreat to her burrow but charged into the world, a beautiful, powerful force of nature eager to learn, create, challenge and charm.
Born in Carbondale to Frances (Mann) and Melvin Hill, Pamela grew up in central Illinois, graduating from Urbana High School in 1966 and the University of Illinois in 1974. After working with Bob Nutt of Blytham Ltd. helping promote the Midwest’s dynamic rock scene in the early 1970s, she migrated west and made her home in the Sierra foothills of California before returning to Urbana in 2016.
Pamela was a fabric artist and small-business owner who was renowned for making quilts that were unique in design, durability, function and technical complexity of construction. Articles about her work appeared in The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Interior Design, Town and Country and other newspapers and magazines. Her work was exhibited nationwide, from the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., and can be seen on her website, pamelahillquilts.com.
Pamela was an advocate and an activist for her profession and her community. She served on the boards of the National Association of Independent Artists, Fiber Artists Collective, Foothills Conservancy and Mokelumne Hill Sanitary District. She was awarded the Dean Malley-Sun Tzu Award by the Sierra Nevada Alliance for developing a strategy to resolve a local land-use conflict.
An excellent cook, Pamela was a legendary hostess at her Mokelumne Hill home and studio. Visitors were greeted by her ever-present canine companions, many of whom were greyhounds who had been rescued from racing. Her annual Thanksgiving dinners were treasured by her friends because “Pamela knew how to throw her arms around us and pull us in for a wonderful day.”
Pamela died Sept. 15, 2021, at home under the care of family, dear friend Laurie Myracle and Carle Hospice. Having survived ovarian cancer in 2003, Pamela was diagnosed with end-stage colon cancer in 2017 and was grateful for the excellent, compassionate care she received from Dr. Suparna Mantha and the team at the Carle Cancer Institute.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and youngest sibling, Jeffrey.
She is survived by two sisters, Cloydia Hill Larimore (Rick) of Urbana and Sheryl Hill (Rob Van Kirk) of Ashton, Idaho; a niece, Rachel Larimore of Midland, Mich.; a nephew, Charles Bell of Urbana; and a long list of relatives, chosen family, friends and colleagues.
Plans for a memorial service are pending.
Pamela’s witty intellect and passionate insights both entertained and exasperated those around her. She brought beauty, joy and comfort into the world. She was a brilliant shining star that cast her beautiful light upon us. Pamela was one hell of a woman! She will be missed.